/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Johnnie D. Garrett

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Monday, July 20. 2020
Mr. Johnnie D. Garrett, age 82, of Milton, FL, passed away July 17, 2020. 

He was born July 27, 1937 in Dublin, GA, one of twelve children born to the late Wilson Garrett and Sallie Daniel Garrett. Johnnie served in the United States Navy, working as an aircraft mechanic and retiring after 22 years of military service. Johnnie enjoyed fishing, and gardening.
 
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John David Garrett, four brothers and five sisters.
 
He is survived by his son: Thomas Garrett of Forsyth; grandchildren: Elisabeth Blizzard and husband Stephen, Daniel Garrett and Jonathan Garrett; brother: Darrell Garrett of Byron; sister: Pearl Foster of Thomaston.
 
A graveside memorial service was held on Sunday, July 19, at 10 a.m., in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon assisted the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette