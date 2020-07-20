New mayor orders complete forensic audit of Milner finances

In a meeting much more cordial than the last, new Milner mayor Andy Marlowe reported he directed police chief Michael Bailey to ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do a "complete forensic audit" of the city's finances. The GBI and LCSO are already involved in a probe of the Milner council called for by district attorney Jonathan Adams. There was no pushback from other council members on the audit.
Marlowe also refunded $65 to Jody and Tracey Alford for a fee they paid to hang a graduation sign outside their business. Tracey Alford then turned around and donated the $65 to the police department.
Marlowe was not done. He then dissolved the current planning and zoning committee noting, "The planning and zoning committee has not acted in the best interests of the city which has led to extensive litigation and huge legal fees". He noted council members cannot serve on committees, according to a legal opinion from the Georgia Municipal Association. Council member George Weldon was on the committee before its dissolution.
Member Skip Seda did push back on that and asked for an opinion from city attorney Scott Mayfield which he was not immediately prepared to give.
Another key development
was the resignation of council member Fred Stephens. the council called a special election to fill his spot to be held Nov. 3. Stephens endorsed Helen Palacios to take his place.
