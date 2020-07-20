July 20: 166 cases, 7 deaths; another nursing home death

Lamar County was up to 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 19 hospitalizations.
Lamar's deaths: 88 year old white female; 87-year-old white male; 87-year-old female (race not listed); 86-year-old white male; 85-year-old white female; 83-year-old white female; 81-year-old white female;
Statewide there have been 145,575 confirmed cases with 15,047 hospitalizations and 3176 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 141 cases, 13 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 419 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 306 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Butts: 375 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Spalding: 659 cases, 87 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 20:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 66 patients, 31 positive cases, 12 deaths, 12 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 126 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 63 patients, 19 positive cases, 1 death, 6 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 44 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 40 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 58 patients, 0 positve cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 72 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 86 patients, 30 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 100 patients, 52 positive cases, 18 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 1 death, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 46 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
