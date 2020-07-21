Mrs. Peggy Best Turner, 88, of Yatesville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at
Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
Mrs. Turner was born on May 14, 1932 in Clinton, NC, to Ernest and Juanita
Best. The youngest of six daughters, Peggy was always surrounded by loving
and caring family.
After a vibrant young life of cropping tobacco, killing hogs, playing high
school basketball and being a beauty pageant winner, she courageously packed
up and moved to Atlanta, GA with her sister Mildred (Ray) and began a career
at Ford Motor Company. Subsequently she married Jack Kearns, a great man
and veteran from Palmetto, GA. After raising two children, Ernest and
Karen, she suffered the unexpected loss of Jack, but valiantly took over as
the proprietor of his Nationwide Insurance Agency.
After realizing great success as a business leader and member of Dogwood
Hills Baptist Church she met and married Eastern Airlines Pilot Mo Turner
and gained another son, Cote. After handing the baton of the Nationwide
Agency to Ernie, she embarked on a successful career as a restaurateur and a
purebred cattle breeder, a unique combination.
The next years were spent as part of a nearly 50 year marriage to Mo, during
which they traveled around the world, watched the lives of their children,
grandchildren and great grandchildren, cultivated lifelong friendships and
finally built their first new home in the country town of Yatesville. She
spent the latter years reading, visiting family and being a devoted wife and
mother.
She is survived by her husband Mo, daughter Karen Barshick (Ray); sons Ernie
Kearns (Carolyn) and Cote Turner; grandchildren Maica Peterson, Nick
Barshick, Sydney Aguirre, Drew Kearns, Kyndal Kearns, Madison Turner and
Macie Turner.
A memorial service will be held in the near future so that her family and
friends can all share their stories and anecdotes, and celebrate Peggy's
life.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to the Yatesville
Baptist Church, 59 College St., Yatesville, GA 31097.
