The Georgia High School Association board was to meet Monday afternoon to discuss the fate of fall sports and LC coaches are holding their collective breaths. Fall sports include football, softball, cheerleading, cross county and volleyball at the high school and middle school levels.
Trojan football coach Jeff Sloan, whose team is coming off its best season in several years, is ready to tee it up. His summer workouts have attracted good numbers and have been intense.
“According to the information GHSA has released, they were to discuss the upcoming season and had no plans to vote on anything. Hopefully they will come up with some answers as we are getting close,” Sloan said. He will serve as LC athletic director for the 2020-21 academic year.
Fate of fall sports hangs in the balance
