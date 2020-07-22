/Unitedbank
Congressman Doug Collins

Congressman Collins to keynote first responder appreciation event

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, July 22. 2020
Congressman Doug Collins will deliver the keynote address at a first responders appreciation celebration to be held at Summers Field Park Sept. 4. The event is sponsored by the Lamar County Republican Party and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Others on the tentative program are mayor Peter Banks, Maj. Leslie Holmes, LTC Thomas Torbert, Sen. Marty Harbin, sheriff Brad White and chief Craig Cooper.

Democrat Chris Benton and Republican Beth Camp, who will face off in the race for the District 131 state house seat in the Nov. 3 general election, will also give remarks.

The event is being coordinated by Ashley Gilles and Julia Heidbrink.
