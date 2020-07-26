Barnesville man charged with murder after drug deal gone bad

A 21-year-old Barnesville man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Griffin man in what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad.
Xavier Lamar Carter, 21, is charged with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting death of Jeffrey Ryan Deluca, 27, at a Griffin apartment complex Friday night. Two men with Carter, Ryan Willis, 20, of Jonesboro and Damarion Sinkfield, 17, of Griffin also face the same charges.
Griffin police were summoned to Apt. I-37 at Walden Pointe Apartments on Carver Road in Griffin at 11:16 p.m. Friday night. Deluca was found lying in the doorway to the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to an Atlanta trauma center where he died.
More to follow...
