Jerry Wayne Eason, age 70 of Barnesville, GA passed away at home Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Jerry was born on Friday, December 9, 1949 in Franklin, GA to the late Red Barlow and the late Violet Lily Watts Barlow. He is preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Debbie Lloyd and Flora Jean Harton. Jerry loved his family, Nascar, old westerns, and being outdoors; he loved to hunt, fish and camp.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sue Eason; sister and her spouse, Judy and Aaron Calloway; brother and his wife, Chris and Nancy Barlow; brother-in-law, Richard Hammond; daughters, Jackie Briggs and Jessica Eason; step-children, Dell Carson, Mendy McWhorter, Clayton Carson, Kelly Gale; 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. at his residence, 423 Crawford Road, Barnesville, GA 30204.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Eason family.