July 27: 200 cases, 8 deaths

Lamar County was up to 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 21 hospitalizations.
Lamar's deaths: 87-year-old female (race not listed); 88 year old white female; 87-year-old white male; 87-year-old female (race not listed); 86-year-old white male; 85-year-old white female; 83-year-old white female; 81-year-old white female;
Statewide there have been 170,843 confirmed cases with 17,138 hospitalizations and 3509 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 167 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 448 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 376 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Butts: 411 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.
Spalding: 762 cases, 103 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 27: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 62 patients, 31 positive cases, 12 deaths, 13 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 130 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 58 patients, 20 positive cases, 1 death, 5 patients recovered, 8 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 46 patients, 56 positive cases, 16 deaths, 41 patients recovered, 17 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 56 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 75 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 81 patients, 30 positive cases, 4 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 99 patients, 52 positive cases, 19 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 90 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 119 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 47 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
July 27: 200 cases, 8 deaths
