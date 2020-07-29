/Unitedbank
School system proposes tax increase

The Lamar school system has tentatively adopted a millage rate that will require a 2.06% increase in property taxes. Three public hearings on the matter have been scheduled.

The hearings will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4 at noon and 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. All hearings will be held at the school system central office at 100 Victory Lane. Legal advertisements associated with the proposed increase are published in the 7.28.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
