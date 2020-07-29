Football scrimmages begin Aug. 21

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) decided last week to proceed with high school football but pushed the start of the season back by two weeks. GHSA also issued some common sense guidelines about sanitizing balls, weight equipment, etc. Guidance will be forthcoming on game night operations soon.
Preseason football workouts at LC took a hiatus for a time after a player tested positive for COVID-19 but were to resume this week.
Hopefully, fans will get their first look at the 2020 Trojans Aug. 21 when they host Manchester for a scrimmage at Trojan Field. The second preseason scrimmage is Aug. 28 at Upson-Lee. The regular season kicks off with the Battle of Potato Creek against Pike County which will be played here Sept. 4.
Crawford County is here Sept. 11. Lamar travels to Jackson Sept. 18 and then to Handley County, Ala. on Sept. 25. This is will be LC’s first ever game against an out-of-state opponent.
The Region 3-AA schedule kicks off Oct. 9 with a road trip to Washington County. SW Macon is here Oct. 16 then LC is on the road to Bleckley County Oct. 23. Dodge County comes to Barnesville Oct. 30 and Lamar plays at Monticello Nov. 6. The regular season closes out at Trojan Field Nov. 20 when NE Macon comes to town.