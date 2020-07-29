July 29: 212 cases (57 last 14 days); 8 deaths

Lamar County was up to 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths as of the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 21 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 178,323 confirmed cases with 17,964 hospitalizations and 3642 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 178 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 457 cases, 53 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 399 cases, 49 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Butts: 432 cases, 35 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.
Spalding: 802 cases, 105 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 29: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 61 patients, 31 positive cases, 12 deaths, 14 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 11 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 129 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 57 patients, 20 positive cases, 2 deaths, 12 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 45 patients, 56 positive cases, 16 deaths, 41 patients recovered, 17 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 56 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 74 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 78 patients, 30 positive cases, 6 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 100 patients, 52 positive cases, 19 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 90 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 118 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 47 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
July 29: 212 cases (57 last 14 days); 8 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks