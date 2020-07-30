Buggy Days 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19. With cases spiking locally, there was just no safe way to conduct the festival and ensure the health of all involved.
From the Chamber of Commerce:
On Thursday, July 30 the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce met with leaders from our local City and County officials, along with our Health, Police, and Fire departments to discuss safety measures necessary for a successful Buggy Days festival.
This year, in light of COVID-19, we must make the safety of our citizens and participants top priority considering this event brings thousands of people from all over the southeast to Barnesville, GA. We have determined that we aren't able to meet the recommended safety measures for an event drawing this many people to our town with close contact between vendors and attendees with food and crafts.
A unified decision has been made to cancel this year's Buggy Days Festival. We hope everyone understands that this decision was not made lightly.
We will be contacting our vendors with pertinent details regarding this decision. We look forward to seeing you at next years festival and invite you to follow our social media outlets for updates and future activities.
Best Regards,
Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce
Buggy Days bites the COVID-19 dust
