Seda doubles down on ethics claim against Thrash

An attorney for Milner city councilman Skip Seda filed a complaint for mandamus relief in Lamar superior court July 21 seeking to force county administrator Sean Townsend to forward an ethics complaint Seda lodged against commissioner Nancy Thrash to Judge Tommy Wilson.
Seda’s attorney, Travis Hargrove of Columbus, originally filed the ethics complaint June 24 in a letter to Townsend. He claims Thrash is not in compliance with Lamar County codes and defamed Seda.
He alleges that sometime prior to June 18, Thrash showed a photo of Seda to courthouse security deputy Lynn Ray and told her she felt threatened by him. Hargrove wrote Skip Seda’s son witnessed the exchange between Ray and Thrash. Seda also alleges Thrash told Ashley Gilles he was ‘bullying’ her.
“Mr. Seda has not engaged in any conduct whatsoever with regard to Ms. Thrash that would give Ms. Thrash any belief Mr. Seda would harm her. He has simply disagreed with her and supported a mayoral candidate who opposed her son. He has never made any statement of any threatening nature to her whatsoever,” Hargrove wrote in the June 24 complaint.
In a response letter dated June 26, county attorney Scott Mayfield noted Seda’s allegations “(are) the same allegations contained in Mr. Seda’s ethics complaint dated June 12 which was summarily dismissed by Judge Wilson.”
Mayfield wrote he and Townsend had discussed the matter and decided not to forward the second complaint to the judge.
Seda’s legal action is designed to use mandamus to force the county to present the ethics complaint to the judge for reconsideration.