Mr. William Douglas Allen, Jr., 73, of Meansville died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.
FUNERAL SERVICE AND VISITATION POSTPONED
Mr. Allen was born in Pike County on December 5, 1946, to Doris Bankston Allen and the late William Douglas Allen, Sr. He received a BS degree in elementary education from Georgia Southwestern, and taught second, third, and fifth grades at Rock Hill School. He later worked for and retired from Best Manufacturing Company in Griffin. Mr. Allen was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Barnesville where he was a part of the Stephen Ministry, and he was also a Gideon.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Janice Storey Allen of Meansville; a daughter, Stacey (Peter) Paulk of Meansville; a son, Clinton Douglas (Kimberly) Allen of Griffin; his mother, Doris Bankston Allen of Thomaston; three sisters: Anne (Michael) Lavoie of Atlanta; Sue (Ron) Corley of McDonough; and Debbie (Bill) Wheeless of Thomaston; one brother, Tommy (Brenda) Allen of Thomaston; and one grandchild, Easton Garrett Burton of Meansville.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1034, Thomaston, Ga. 30286.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements; Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.