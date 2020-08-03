Open house events at LCHS begin Tuesday, Aug. 4 with doors opening for ninth graders from 9-11 a.m. for students whose last name begins with the letters A-K. Open house for those with last names beginning with the letters L-Z runs from 1-3 p.m.
Faculty and staff will be on hand to help students locate classrooms and obtain their schedules.
Incoming freshmen who are not able to attend Tuesday can participate in the virtual open house or come to the open house event for all high school students on Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, call 770.358.8641.
Open house events at LCHS this week
