Rev. Franklin Eugene Gibson, 85, of Milner, GA, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the residence of his daughter in Jacksonville,
FL.
Funeral services for Rev. Gibson will be held on Sunday, August 2, at 3:00 p.m., at the Milner Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Ellington and Rev. Frank Tarpley officiating. Rev. Gibson will lie in state at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home in Thomaston from 4:00 p.m. on Saturday until noon on Sunday. The family will receive friends on Sunday at Milner Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens.
Rev. Gibson was born in the Lifsey Springs community of Pike County on October 30, 1934, to the late Lige Calvin Gibson and Ellie Salter Gibson. Rev. Gibson, affectionately known as "the boy preacher", began preaching at age twelve, and when people heard that he would be preaching, there would often be standing room crowds. He was a graduate of Pike County High School and Norman College, and he attended Mercer University. Rev. Gibson was in the ministry for over 70 years, during which time he pastored Elkins Creek Baptist Church in Thomaston from 1953-1955, Roper Heights Baptist Church in West Point from 1958-1960, Bethel Baptist Church in Milner from 1960-1972, Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1974-1981, and Pine View Baptist Church from 2002-2008. He also served as a supply pastor for many Baptist churches. He attributed Rev. Jack Buffington, Rev. Clifford Vaughn, Rev. Roy Vaughn, Rev. Henry Vaughn, Rev. J. E. Welch, and Rev. Harris Yarbrough, and many others to mentoring him into becoming the pastor that he was. Rev. Gibson was also a licensed funeral director in Griffin and Barnesville for 52 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Ben" Gibson and a brother, Glenn Gibson.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Maxine Goggans of Milner, GA; two daughters, Angelyn (Don) Tipton of Jacksonville, FL, and Mary (John) Goggans of Barnesville, GA; grandchildren: Katherine Tipton; Johnathan (Anna) Tipton; Andred (Carol) Tipton; and Jennifer Goggans; great grandchildren, Grace and Aurelia Tipton; and a very dear friend he loved like a brother, Norman Mangham.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.
