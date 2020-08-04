Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Milner call of election notice
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Milner call of election notice
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Tuesday, August 4. 2020
To fill the unexpired term of councilman Fred Stephens who resigned.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Central Thomasville replaces Alabama school on LC football schedule
Tuesday, August 4 2020
Flovilla woman struck, killed on I-75
Tuesday, August 4 2020
Milner call of election notice
Tuesday, August 4 2020
Police seek missing juvenile
Tuesday, August 4 2020
Public Notices 08-04-20
Tuesday, August 4 2020
Archives
August 2020
July 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette