/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Milner call of election notice

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, August 4. 2020
To fill the unexpired term of councilman Fred Stephens who resigned.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette