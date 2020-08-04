/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Flovilla woman struck, killed on I-75

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Tuesday, August 4. 2020
From Anna Lewis, MCSO:

On August 2, 2020, at approximately 11:41 pm, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to I-75 Southbound around mile marker 184 in reference to a tractor trailer accident with an unknown object in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, it was determined that a female pedestrian, later identified as Amanda Faye Banks of Flovilla, Ga, was struck by the tractor trailer and was deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle belonging to Ms. Banks was broken down in the immediate area of the fatal accident, and Ms. Banks was outside of her vehicle.

This fatality is still under investigation.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette