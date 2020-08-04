From Anna Lewis, MCSO:
On August 2, 2020, at approximately 11:41 pm, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to I-75 Southbound around mile marker 184 in reference to a tractor trailer accident with an unknown object in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, it was determined that a female pedestrian, later identified as Amanda Faye Banks of Flovilla, Ga, was struck by the tractor trailer and was deceased on scene.
The preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle belonging to Ms. Banks was broken down in the immediate area of the fatal accident, and Ms. Banks was outside of her vehicle.
This fatality is still under investigation.
Flovilla woman struck, killed on I-75
