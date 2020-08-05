Though the numbers will fluctuate, perhaps for the entire school year, school system administrators are getting an idea of how many students will begin the academic year learning from home.
As of Friday, 78 students at the primary school, 109 at the elementary school, 126 at the middle school and 96 at the high school had registered for remote instruction. Lamar averages about 200 students per grade level with projected total enrollments of around 600 at the elementary and middle schools and 800 at the primary and high schools.
Schools get idea of how many students will start year remotely
