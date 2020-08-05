The LC school system is in the process of installing internet access points at four locations around the county for distance/remote learning. Location details, log-in instructions and other information will be forthcoming soon.
"Rather than use wi-fi buses, we plan to plug these devices in at public places around the county where there is safe parking for uploading and downloading of school materials," superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson said.
School system rolling out access points
