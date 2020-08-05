/Unitedbank
/Eedition

School system rolling out access points

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, August 5. 2020
The LC school system is in the process of installing internet access points at four locations around the county for distance/remote learning. Location details, log-in instructions and other information will be forthcoming soon.

"Rather than use wi-fi buses, we plan to plug these devices in at public places around the county where there is safe parking for uploading and downloading of school materials," superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson said.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette