August 5: 252 cases (78 in last two weeks), 10 deaths

Lamar County was up to 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 10 deaths as of the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 29 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 201,713 confirmed cases with 19,788 hospitalizations and 3984 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 198 cases, 18 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Upson: 494 cases, 56 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.
Monroe: 440 cases, 58 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
Butts: 469 cases, 42 hospitalizations and 37 deaths.
Spalding: 884 cases, 118 hospitalizations and 40 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of Aug. 5: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 62 patients, 31 positive cases, 12 deaths, 16 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 11 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 130 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 56 patients, 22 positive cases, 2 deaths, 16 patients recovered, 13 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 44 patients, 56 positive cases, 16 deaths, 41 patients recovered, 17 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 74 patients, 4 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 75 patients, 37 positive cases, 9 deaths, 20 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 81 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 52 positive cases, 20 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 94 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 121 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 47 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
August 5: 252 cases (78 in last two weeks), 10 deaths
