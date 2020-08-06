Mr. Dennis Wade Morris, age 45, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.
Dennis was born on Tuesday, September 17, 1974 to Raymond Franklin Morris and Debra Kay Brooks Morris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Franklin Morris. Dennis was a caretaker for many years.
Dennis is survived by his parents, Raymond Franklin Morris & Debra Kay Morris; sister, Jennifer Kay Owings (Jim); brother, Kenneth Eric Morris (Mandy); brother, Christopher Brian Morris; sister, Crystal Rebecca Morris; nieces and nephews, Michael Heilig, Renee Williamson, Phillip Owings, Taylor Morris, Brianna Morris, Octavia Crespo, Anthony Watts, and Ethan Watts; several great-nieces & great-nephews also survive.
A graveside service for Mr. Dennis Wade Morris will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Lamar Memory Gardens with Pastor David Dawson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Williams-Westbury Funeral Home to help cover the funeral costs for Dennis Morris.
