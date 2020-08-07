/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Senior Ryla Traylor ranks #5 in Georgia among home run hitting seniors entering the 2020-21 season.

LC softball opens fall sports schedule today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, August 7. 2020
The LC Lady Trojans return to Aldora Field today to kick off the local fall sports schedule. Lamar and Pike County are hosting the annual Border Bash today and Saturday. Other teams participating are Spalding, Mary Persons, Strong Rock, ACE, Hampton, Jackson, McIntosh, Howard, Stratford and Newton County.

LC takes on Howard today. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. On Saturday, LC takes on Strong Rock at 9 a.m. and Upson-Lee at 1 p.m.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette