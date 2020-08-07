The LC Lady Trojans return to Aldora Field today to kick off the local fall sports schedule. Lamar and Pike County are hosting the annual Border Bash today and Saturday. Other teams participating are Spalding, Mary Persons, Strong Rock, ACE, Hampton, Jackson, McIntosh, Howard, Stratford and Newton County.
LC takes on Howard today. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. On Saturday, LC takes on Strong Rock at 9 a.m. and Upson-Lee at 1 p.m.
Senior Ryla Traylor ranks #5 in Georgia among home run hitting seniors entering the 2020-21 season.
LC softball opens fall sports schedule today
