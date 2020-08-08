/Unitedbank
Lamar deputy shot, life flighted

Saturday, August 8. 2020
A Lamar County deputy was shot by a man wielding a shotgun Saturday night and has been life flighted to an Atlanta trauma center. "He was talking to me when he left so I hope he will be all right," sheriff Brad White said.

The deputy answered a call about a suspicious person on Moore Street in Milner. He saw no one in the area. "Then a guy popped up out of the woods and started shooting," the sheriff added.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter.
