A Lamar County deputy was shot by a man wielding a shotgun Saturday night and has been life flighted to an Atlanta trauma center. "He was talking to me when he left so I hope he will be all right," sheriff Brad White said.
The deputy answered a call about a suspicious person on Moore Street in Milner. He saw no one in the area. "Then a guy popped up out of the woods and started shooting," the sheriff added.
A manhunt is underway for the shooter.
Lamar deputy shot, life flighted
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks