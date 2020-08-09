A Lamar County deputy wounded in a shotgun ambush Saturday night is recovering.
Dep. Justyn Weaver "should be good" sheriff Brad White reported Sunday morning Weaver was hit with birdshot. "He had a pellet under his right eye and his left arm is chewed up pretty good," the sheriff added.
The alleged shooter, Chandler Gordy, 38, of an Old Milner Road address was arrested overnight along I-20 in St. Clair County, Alabama near Birmingham, sheriff White said.
Deputy recovering; shooter captured in Alabama
