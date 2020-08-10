Mrs. Linda Claire Stallings White, age 72, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Linda was born on Sunday, October 26, 1947 to the late James Stallings and Claire Stallings Tenney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lewis White, Jr.; daughter, Crystal Leigh White; stepdad, Roger Tenney. Linda was the smiling face of Taylor & Main Antiques and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was the most loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt in the world. Linda was the anchor of her family.
Linda is survived by her mother, Claire Stallings Tenney; children, Denise Danneman Chute (Kelvin) & Ashley Odom; grandchildren, Marion A. “Trey” Corley III (Lynsey), Alyssa Leigh Smith (Jacob), Briana Ross (Dalton), Christin Odom, Kinley McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Kiley Corley, Carter Corley; brother, David Stallings; sister, Debra Matthews (Randy); nephews, Brian Matthews (Amy & Luke Matthews), Douglas Matthews (Abby, Blake, & Caroline Matthews).
A funeral service for Mrs. Linda White will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Jacob Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the White family.