Mrs. Margaret Annette Bunn, age 79, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Margaret was born on Wednesday, March 26, 1941 to the late Robert Newton Richardson and the late Katherine Lorene Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garland Eugene Bunn, Sr. and by her sister, Jean Smith. Margaret and her late husband Garland Eugene Bunn, Sr. owned the bar Breezy Point where she bartended. She loved playing on her computer and listening to music on the radio & jukebox.
She is survived by her children, Steve Xavier Bunn, Denise Bunn Leggett (Keith), Garland Eu(gene) Bunn, Jr. (Beth); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Burnette (Jimmy); brother, Bob Richardson (Dawn); several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Margaret Bunn at a later date.
Margaret loved all dogs. She especially loved her own: Bege, Angel, Girlie Gurl, and Cracker Jack.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local humane society.
