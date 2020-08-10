/Unitedbank
Terrell Michael Tidwell

Monday, August 10. 2020
Mr. Terrell Michael Tidwell age 63 of Barnesville Ga, died Monday August 10, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Tidwell was born on January 21, 1957, in Upson County, to Sara Tidwell Snow. 
Survivors include his mother, Sara Snow, step-father, Jerry Snow, daughters, Amber (Anthony) Blackmon of Greenville, Carrie Tidwell of Thomaston, son Justin (Caitlin) Tidwell of Barnesville, brother, Keith Snow of Yatesville, grandchildren, Corey Calvert, Hollie Blackmon, Andrew Blackmon, and Emma Blackmon.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home.  The family will receive friends one prior to the service at Coggins Funeral Home.
