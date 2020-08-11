Aug. 11: 280 cases (69 last two weeks), 12 deaths

Lamar County was up to 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths as of the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 29 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 222,588 confirmed cases with 21,031 hospitalizations and 4351 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 224 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 5 deaths.
Upson: 567 cases, 60 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.
Monroe: 467 cases, 561hospitalizations and 27 deaths.
Butts: 494 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.
Spalding: 967 cases, 128 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of Aug. 11: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 62 patients, 32 positive cases, 12 deaths, 18 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 11 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 130 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 49 patients, 48 positive cases, 7 deaths, 18 patients recovered, 13 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 49 patients, 56 positive cases, 16 deaths, 42 patients recovered, 17 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 55 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 70 patients, 6 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 69 patients, 37 positive cases, 10 deaths, 20 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 79 patients, 65 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 96 patients, 52 positive cases, 21 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 93 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 122 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 47 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
Aug. 11: 280 cases (69 last two weeks), 12 deaths
