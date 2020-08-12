/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Gordon faculty want remote only fall instruction

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, August 12. 2020
Gordon president Kirk Nooks was presented with a petition from faculty Aug. 3 asking University System of Georgia chancellor Steve Wrigley to convert the majority of fall semester classes to online format, The Herald Gazette has learned.

The petition was signed by 58 faculty members concerned about face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the faculty, Nooks has not indicated whether he will forward the petition to Wrigley or not.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette