Gordon president Kirk Nooks was presented with a petition from faculty Aug. 3 asking University System of Georgia chancellor Steve Wrigley to convert the majority of fall semester classes to online format, The Herald Gazette has learned.
The petition was signed by 58 faculty members concerned about face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the faculty, Nooks has not indicated whether he will forward the petition to Wrigley or not.
Gordon faculty want remote only fall instruction
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks