Multiple people were injured Wednesday in a high-impact collision at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 7 and McLean Road. One male was life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center.
Initial indications were a northbound Jeep Latitude collided with a Ford F-150 which was crossing the four-lane. The pickup had a decal for Genesis Testing Services Inc. on it.
At least two others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.
More to follow....
An Air Life chopper lands at the scene of Wednesday's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Multiple injuries in four-lane crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks