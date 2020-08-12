/Unitedbank
An Air Life chopper lands at the scene of Wednesday's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Multiple injuries in four-lane crash

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, August 12. 2020
Multiple people were injured Wednesday in a high-impact collision at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 7 and McLean Road. One male was life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center.

Initial indications were a northbound Jeep Latitude collided with a Ford F-150 which was crossing the four-lane. The pickup had a decal for Genesis Testing Services Inc. on it.

At least two others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

More to follow....
