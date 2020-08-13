/Unitedbank
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark. (File photo)

State supreme court upholds Clark conviction

Walter Geiger
Thursday, August 13. 2020
The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction of Jennifer Clark. Clark is serving life plus 60 years for the murder of her husband Donald Clark on Nov. 19, 2008.

Donald Clark was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat while he slept and his body dumped in a Redbone corn field. A co-defendant, Michael Yost, is serving life with the possibility of parole.
