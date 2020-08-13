/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Dep. Justyn Weaver is welcomed back to the LCSO Thursday by Dep. Maggie Opry as Sgt. Wayman Henson looks on.

Weaver released, returns to hero's welcome at LCSO

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 13. 2020
Deputy Justyn Weaver, who was shot in the line of duty Saturday night, was released Thursday. A phalanx of deputies escorted him to his home in Orchard Hill but he wanted to go to the sheriff's office. There he received a hero's welcome.

His left arm was in a sling and his head badly scarred but he was in good spirits. "I am so glad to be back. Thank God," he said. He was wearing his service weapon and his hospital wristband.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette