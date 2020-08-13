Deputy Justyn Weaver, who was shot in the line of duty Saturday night, was released Thursday. A phalanx of deputies escorted him to his home in Orchard Hill but he wanted to go to the sheriff's office. There he received a hero's welcome.
His left arm was in a sling and his head badly scarred but he was in good spirits. "I am so glad to be back. Thank God," he said. He was wearing his service weapon and his hospital wristband.
Dep. Justyn Weaver is welcomed back to the LCSO Thursday by Dep. Maggie Opry as Sgt. Wayman Henson looks on.
Weaver released, returns to hero's welcome at LCSO
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks