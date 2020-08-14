/Unitedbank
Macon pushback of fall sports impacts Trojan schedules

Walter Geiger
Friday, August 14. 2020
Bibb County Schools determined there will be no fall semester face-to-face instruction on its campuses Thursday and ordered a delay in the start of fall sports for its high schools Reports indicated dozens of athletes are already seeking transfer from Bibb's high schools.

Two Bibb schools, NE Macon and SW Macon, are members of Region 3AA along with Lamar County.

The football Trojans were to host SW Macon Oct. 16 and NE Macon on Nov. 20.

The Lady Trojans softball team was to host SW Macon today and NE Macon on Sept. 1. LC was to travel to SW Macon on September 15 and NE Macon on Sept. 29.
