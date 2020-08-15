On Aug. 10, 1920, the state legislature approved a constitutional amendment that created Lamar County. Voters approved the new county at the polls in the Nov. 1920 general election and LC began operating as a government on Jan. 1, 1921.
Under a headline reading ‘At Last! Lamar County’, the Barnesville News-Gazette announced the newborn county joyfully:
“The Georgia Legislature Tuesday passed the constitutional amendment creating the new county of Lamar from portions of Pike and Monroe counties, thus ending a fight for a new county which began more than 50 years ago, and which has been carried on with vigor during the past few years. The creation of the new county will bring with it freedom from a political bondage for the people of Barnesville and the territory involved which they had begun to believe was intolerable and from which they had determined to be relieved at all costs.
“Had it not ended now, the fight would have grown in intensity and bitterness, the result of which no man could have foreseen or foretold. Well indeed it is that the fight is over.”
Immediately, community leaders called a meeting to facilitate the creation of a Lamar County Board of Trade. The newspaper called for maximum participation.
Lamar County was created 100 years ago
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks