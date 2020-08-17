Sara Garrett, of Barnesville, passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 96.
Mrs. Garrett’s tireless work ethic and love for family was apparent to anyone who knew her. She delighted in making memories with her loved ones and viewed any time spent with them a gift. Mrs. Garrett was a vital and active member of her community and took immense pride in being a mentor for both staff and students at Gordon State College. When not offering her support on campus, Mrs. Garrett enjoyed the serenity of being near the water and fishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Chester Garrett; daughter, Vicki Wharton; and brothers, Douglas Driskell, Arnold Driskell.
Left to lovingly remember Mrs. Garrett is her son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Dianne Garrett; son-in-law, Jim Wharton; grandchildren, Tiffany Davis, Jeffrey Garrett, David Garrett; three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James and Judy Driskell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mrs. Garrett will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sara Garrett Scholarship Fund, Gordon State College Foundation, 419 College Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062