/Unitedbank
/Eedition

LC volleyball action begins today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Monday, August 17. 2020
LC volleyball gets into action today when they host Tattnall Square Academy at the new gym. The JV teams play at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette