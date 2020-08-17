Skip to first row site navigation
LC volleyball action begins today
LC volleyball action begins today
Walter Geiger
Sports
Monday, August 17. 2020
LC volleyball gets into action today when they host Tattnall Square Academy at the new gym. The JV teams play at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
