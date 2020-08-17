/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Positive COVID-19 case at LCHS

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, August 17. 2020
From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:

This afternoon, we were notified a Lamar County High School student tested positive for COVID-19. The student has not been in attendance since Friday, August 14th (checked out early Friday). Per our policy, the student will be quarantined. Through our contract tracing protocol, we identified 22 other students who met the "exposed" criteria. Classrooms have been disinfected. Once again, our school nurse, administration, and staff acted quickly to address this issue according to our established guidelines.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette