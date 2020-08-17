From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
This afternoon, we were notified a Lamar County High School student tested positive for COVID-19. The student has not been in attendance since Friday, August 14th (checked out early Friday). Per our policy, the student will be quarantined. Through our contract tracing protocol, we identified 22 other students who met the "exposed" criteria. Classrooms have been disinfected. Once again, our school nurse, administration, and staff acted quickly to address this issue according to our established guidelines.
Positive COVID-19 case at LCHS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks