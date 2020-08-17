Aug. 17: 296 cases (59 last two weeks), 14 deaths

Lamar County was up to 296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14 deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 30 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white female, 70: black female, 66; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 238,861 confirmed cases with 22,133 hospitalizations and 4727 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 246 cases, 22 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.
Upson: 632 cases, 62 hospitalizations and 49 deaths.
Monroe: 505 cases, 62 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.
Butts: 512 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 40 deaths.
Spalding: 1039 cases, 133 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of Aug. 17: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 61 patients, 32 positive cases, 12 deaths, 18 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 11 patients recovered, 0 staff positive (DCH has not updated these numbers over a period of several reporting days).
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 127 patients,1 positive case, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 49 patients, 50 positive cases, 10 deaths, 19 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 9 deaths, 48 patients recovered, 18 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 69 patients, 4 positive cases, 1 deaths, 2 patients recovered, 3 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 67 patients, 47 positive cases, 12 deaths, 25 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 80 patients, 65 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 30 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 93 patients, 53 positive cases, 17 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 93 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 123 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 47 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
Aug. 17: 296 cases (59 last two weeks), 14 deaths
