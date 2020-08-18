/Unitedbank
Updated: Two qualify for Milner council seat

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Tuesday, August 18. 2020
Updated: 3 hours ago
Two candidates have qualified to fill the unexpired term of Fred Stephens on the Milner city council. They are Michael Floyd and Helen Palacios. The election will be held in conjunction with the general election Nov. 3.
