Agnes Piper Buice passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. Chip Garrison will officiate, Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a formal visitation.
Mrs. Buice, the daughter of the late Eddy Piper and Minnie Busby Piper was born November 6, 1934 in Barnesville, Georgia. Her husband, Edward Franklin Buice preceded her in death. She was retired from Buice and Associates and was a member of Pineview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Buice is survived by her children, Gwen Gordon (Bernard Polselli) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Mona and Bob Faulkner of Barnesville, Michael Buice of Barnesville and Mitchell C. Buice of Barnesville; brother, Edward Piper of Barnesville; sisters, Dorine O’Neal of Griffin and Kay Pearson of Shelby, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care given their Mother by Eternal Hope Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Eternal Hope Hospice, 123 N 18th Street, Griffin, GA 30223 or to donor’s favorite charity.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested all visitors please wear masks at the residence.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.