From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
This morning we addressed a Lamar County Primary School student who tested positive for COVID-19. The student was in attendance Monday, August 17th and was not symptomatic. Per our policy, the student will be quarantined. Through our contract tracing protocol, we identified 5 other students who met the "exposed" criteria. All parents of the quarantined students have been notified. Classrooms have been disinfected. Once again, our school nurse, administration, and staff acted quickly to address this issue according to our established guidelines. All quarantined individuals are reported to DPH daily. Per our policy, we have notified all staff members at the school as well as the parents of students in the classroom who did not meet the "exposure" criteria.
The Lamar County School System is committed to transparency as we work through the challenges of COVID-19. While we are limited with details we are permitted to share due to confidentiality guidelines, we will submit a statement each time we are faced with a positive case in our school system and will also share the number of students quarantined from each new occurrence. Parents and guardians of exposed students will be notified before any release of information. Staff members are subject to the same exposure guidelines and will be quarantined accordingly.
Positive case at LCPS
