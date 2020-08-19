Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
‘Snapped’ plans episode on Clark murder
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
‘Snapped’ plans episode on Clark murder
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Wednesday, August 19. 2020
Crews from Oxygen Network could be as early as the end of the month to film an episode on the Donald Clark murder for its popular ‘Snapped’ series.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
What are we doing here?
Wednesday, August 19 2020
Bibb, Spalding decisions impact LC sports schedules
Wednesday, August 19 2020
Claxton sworn in
Wednesday, August 19 2020
‘Snapped’ plans episode on Clark murder
Wednesday, August 19 2020
Aug. 18: 298 cases, 14 deaths
Tuesday, August 18 2020
Archives
August 2020
July 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette