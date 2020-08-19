/Unitedbank
Bibb, Spalding decisions impact LC sports schedules

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, August 19. 2020
Bibb County Schools ruled last week there will be no fall semester face-to-face instruction on its campuses and ordered a delay in the start of fall sports for its high schools Reports indicate dozens of athletes are seeking hardship waivers to transfer from Bibb's high schools to schools which are playing.

Two Bibb schools, NE Macon and SW Macon, are members of Region 3AA along with Lamar County. The football Trojans were to host SW Macon Oct. 16 and NE Macon on Nov. 20.

