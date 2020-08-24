Traffic fatality in Monroe County

From Anna Lewis, MCSO:
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 7:41pm, Monroe County Deputies and Monroe County Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle accident at Sutton Road and Highway 42.
Upon arrival, Deputies located a Lincoln SUV that had left the roadway (traveling east on Sutton Road) and hit an embankment.
Monroe County Emergency Services pronounced the driver of the vehicle, Samuel Dexter Leach (43 years of age) of Forsyth, deceased on scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time.
