/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Traffic fatality in Monroe County

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, August 24. 2020
From Anna Lewis, MCSO:

On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 7:41pm, Monroe County Deputies and Monroe County Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle accident at Sutton Road and Highway 42.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a Lincoln SUV that had left the roadway (traveling east on Sutton Road) and hit an embankment.
Monroe County Emergency Services pronounced the driver of the vehicle, Samuel Dexter Leach (43 years of age) of Forsyth, deceased on scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette