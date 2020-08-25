Larry Stanford
Jackson Progress-Argus
A Milner man is facing numerous charges, including being a peeping tom, after he allegedly paddled a kayak across Jackson Lake to a residence on Tussahaw Inn Road, peeked through a second floor window, tried to enter the home through the garage, attempted to escape from deputies in the water, then resisted arrest on shore and had to be tasered.
Butts County deputies were dispatched to the home about 3:15 a..m. on Aug. 11 in reference to a burglar being seen at the home. When they arrived, the female homeowner told them she heard rumbling and scratches outside their bedroom window on the second floor of the home. When she looked out the window, she saw a white male with brown hair, with no shirt on and wearing khaki shorts climbing down a ladder and running from the house toward the tree line.
Her husband said he kept an extendable ladder under the front porch of the house, and that the suspect had placed the ladder against the house next to the second story window. He aded that he had found the front door of his garage open and said he left them closed, so believed the suspect had opened and entered the garage.
Bradley Rutledge (image: Butts County Sheriff's Office)
