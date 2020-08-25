Mary Joyce Pritchard Hammett, age 88, of Barnesville, GA passed away August 19, 2020.
Joyce, a native of Sparta, GA was the daughter of the late Lloyd Elmer Pritchard, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Kelly Pritchard. Joyce worked as an administrative assistant for Coleman Insurance for many years, during that time she achieved her Master's degree. She was an avid golfer, very passionate about animal rescue, and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Joyce was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Barnesville, GA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Carroll “Jimmy” Hammett, Jr., her former husband, James Carroll "J.C." Hammett, Sr., sisters, Ruby Berry, Doris Rozier, and her brother, L.E.“ Bubber” Pritchard, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter: Tammie Hammett Martin of Milner, GA; grandchildren and their spouses: Charles and Dana Cato of Hogansville, GA, Trinity and Kermit Keefer of York, PA, James Carroll Hammett III “Champ” and Marisa Hammett of Atlanta, GA and Jerica and Josh Knowles of Zebulon, GA; great-grandchildren: Justin and his wife Hannah, Cameron, McKenzie, Madden, Kayson, Dorothy, Atlas Ruby, Franklin and Seger; great-great-grandchildren: Corbin and Axel; sister-in-law: Shirley Pritchard of Panama City Beach, FL; daughter-in-law: Judy Hamilton and husband Roy of Newnan, GA. She is also survived by a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, August 23, 11 a.m., at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., in the Sparta City Cemetery in Sparta, GA.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.