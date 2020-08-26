The Lamar County football program has released details of its COVID-19 restrictions for the season opener Sept. 4. Lamar will take on Pike County in the traditional Battle of Potato Creek at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Attendance will be capped at 1500. Lamar is getting 1000 tickets and Pike is getting 500. They go on sale at the two high schools today for $10 on a first come, first served basis. Tickets not sold in advance will be sold at the gate but the hope is to avoid lines at the stadium ticket booths.
“We are opening up all the standing room only seating in the stadium which gives us capacity of about 4000. People can bring chairs and sit along the fence or they can bring blankets and sit on the hill. This will put us at about 40% of capacity,” Trojan coach Jeff Sloan reported Monday. Students can pick up tickets during lunch. The public can buy them at the school office during regular hours.
Concessions will be available but could be limited to pre-packaged items.
“We will have the home band but no visiting band. I think that is going to be pretty much standard at all games,” Sloan concluded.
Lamar defeated Pike 31-20 last year. Pike won 31-14 in 2018. The Trojans are 26-8 versus the Pirates all time.
The Pike-Lamar game is always a hard-hitting affair as evidenced by this shot from last years game. (File)
Battle of Potato Creek C-19 guidelines released; 1500 spectators allowed in
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks