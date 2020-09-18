VFW hosts 'Bug-EEE Daze' Saturday

VFW Post 6542 has stepped in to the fill the breach left by the cancelation of Buggy Days with an outdoor concert event at the post home on Saturday, Sept. 19. “Buggy Days has always been like a big reunion for people my age and we didn’t want that to slip by,” commander Richard Wright said.
The concert will feature Lady Creech and the Main Street Band and DJ Nay Nay. It will be called Bug-EEE Daze, paying homage to the COVID-19 bug and the daze it has left us all in.
The event will kick off the VFW’s building campaign - a drive to raise funds to build a new post home. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
